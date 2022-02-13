WESTERLY — For 27 years, Melissa Davy has been committed to helping those throughout Rhode Island get the care they need in a medical emergency. Now she is hoping to use that experience to aid the Westerly Ambulance Corps in serving the community for years to come.
Davy, 47, a nationally registered paramedic licensed in both Rhode Island and Connecticut and a mental health first aid instructor, has spent the past several months getting to know her staff and learning about operations at the Westerly Ambulance Corps as the department’s EMS chief. She takes over for EMS Administrator Kenneth Richards III, who left the organization on good terms when he and his family relocated to Virginia in 2020.
With the learning curve now behind her, Davy said she looks forward to providing stable leadership and is focused on positioning the department to continue to have success as a quality emergency response service for the community over the next several decades.
“I am thankful to have the opportunity to be part of a great, established organization such as Westerly Ambulance,” she said. “There is a lot of professionalism and potential already here by the time I arrived, and I think we are in a position where the possibilities for where we could go in the future are endless.”
A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, Davy began her career as a basic EMT in 1995 and obtained a paramedic license in 1998 before joining Alert Ambulance Service Inc. in Fall River, Mass., and Paramedic Systems in Bristol.
She joined South Kingstown EMS as a staff paramedic in 2002 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2010. She also served as interim EMS director for a period of time, which inspired her decision to go back to school, and in April 2021 she received a bachelor’s degree in EMS administration from Columbia Southern University after graduating summa cum laude.
Davy lives in North Kingstown with her husband David Davy, a Cranston firefighter and paramedic, and the couple’s two teenage children, Samantha and Adam.
Ronald MacDonald III, president of the Westerly Ambulance Corps Board of Governors, said Davy came in with a lot of energy and has hit the ground running in her first few months with the organization.
“Melissa has adapted well during staffing difficulties COVID has posed as well as helping to overcome the financial challenges the pandemic has caused our organization,” he said Thursday. “She is facilitating better relationships with the Westerly Hospital and finding ways to improve training and retention of staff as many organizations are seeing a shortage of EMS workers in this ever-changing field.”
Although there has been some shift in the title over the years, MacDonald said the title of EMS chief had been used until 2013 and was brought back in place of administrator to provide more continuity and help eliminate any confusion for the general public regarding command during incidents.
Davy joins MacDonald, the organization’s service chief, and Assistant Service Chief Michael T. Brancato, who oversees dispatch, facilities and communications, as part of the corps administrative team.
In the coming years, Davy said she hopes to not only extend the agency’s record of providing quality emergency response services, but is focused on expanding on what the department is able to do. She said this will be a multi-pronged effort that will involve focusing on improving community relations and community engagement, expanding community outreach and working to develop a long-term plan to assure timely and cost-effective rotation and replacement of valuable service response equipment and apparatus.
“It is going to be important that we find efficient ways to maintain as close to the cutting edge of medical abilities that we can,” she said.
She said she also hopes to provide stability by committing to long-term service with the organization, providing dependable leadership for years to come.
“I plan on being here for the foreseeable future,” she said with smile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.