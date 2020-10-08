WESTERLY — Mary Adams, a member of the School Committee since 2018, has resigned her position on the committee, citing the effects of restrictions in response to COVID-19 on herself, her family, and the business she runs with her husband.
"It has been a great honor to serve our community over the past two years. However, it has become increasingly clear to me that I can no longer properly carry out the duties of a School Committee member in a way that I expect of myself, the way this community and our students deserve, and at a time when it is more important than ever to do so," Adams wrote in a resignation letter she submitted to the School Committee and school district officials on Thursday.
Adams and her husband, Kevin, run J. Mack Studios, a screen printing, embroidery, and design firm on Cross Street.
"Like many others in our community and beyond, the continued restrictions in response to the COVID19 virus have taken a toll on me, my family and especially the business I manage with my husband. It is with this in mind that I am taking the necessary step to focus my energies and efforts on addressing these challenges," Adams said in the letter.
Adams was elected as an independent candidate in 2018, garnering more votes than any other candidate. Prior to her election she frequently attended School Committee meetings, often asking questions about school budgets, spending, results, and policies. Upon her election she continued that line of questioning and was often the first School Committee member to do so — and sometimes the only one.
For example, in August, Adams cast the lone vote in opposition to a proposed memorandum of understanding between the committee and the Westerly teachers union. The agreement, which was later rescinded and reworked, set out policies and expectations for teachers for when schools reopened in the current COVID-19 environment.
"The School Committee and the district has benefited from Mary's keen attention to process, policy and detail, especially when it pertains to our school budget. Mary is never afraid to ask difficult questions or broach difficult topics," said School Committee Chairwoman Christine Cooke on Thursday.
In January, Adams was the only School Committee member to vote against a new contract with labor union Local 808, saying the district could not afford some provisions of the contract, and in February she cast the single vote in opposition to Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau's proposed 2020-21 education budget. The budget was later reduced by the Town Council.
"As an elected official, Mary took her role of representing the voice of the community seriously, and always came prepared to every meeting. She set the bar high for herself, the School Committee and the district, and was always looking for opportunities to grow and improve. Mary is a bold and passionate advocate for our students and families of this community and we were fortunate to have her serve our community," Cooke said.
On Thursday, Adams said the effects of COVID-19 on the family business have required her to dedicate more time to the business than she had planned.
"All hands on deck, that's true here now more than ever," Adams said.
Her business, Adams said, had been on course to have its most successful year in its 18 year history before the pandemic struck. Those projections have been altered.
"We're not going out of business but we're all working twice as hard," Adams said.
Adams said she felt compelled to resign from the School Committee after recently learning that financial assistance from the state to small businesses negatively effected by COVID-19 would not be distributed to businesses owned by individuals who are subject to state ethics laws. The laws apply to elected officials and state employees.
"I found myself at a crossroads — do I continue to serve and not be eligible for funding that could help my business, my family, and my employees? And it's become clear we will be dealing with these COVID restrictions for some time," Adams said.
