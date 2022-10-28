The annual Open Enrollment period for Connecticut residents to enroll in health coverage for the 2023 plan year begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, and ends Sunday, Jan. 15. Customers must enroll on or before Dec. 15 for coverage to begin Jan. 1. Customers who enroll between Dec. 16 and Jan. 15 will have coverage starting Feb. 1.
Access Health CT is the only place Connecticut residents can qualify for financial help to lower health insurance costs, including through enhanced subsidies extended by the Inflation Reduction Act.
Connecticut residents can find free help and enroll online, in person or by phone. Visit accesshealthct.com or call 855-805-4325 to enroll.
In-person help from enrollment specialists is available at Access Health CT Navigator locations at United Community and Family Services, 34 East Town St., Norwich as well as locations in Bridgeport, Waterbury, and Hartford.
There will also be enrollment fairs throughout the state through the open enrollment period, including at OIC New London County, 106 Truman St., New London, on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. Visit accesshealthct.com/enrollment-events for more information.
