PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline is up by $1 over the past year now.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.43 per gallon, a 5 cent increase over a week ago and a $1 rise over prices on Feb. 7, 2021.
“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Lloyd Albert, senior Vice President of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”
AAA said blustery winter weather and geopolitical tensions have driven the price of oil higher, up nearly $30 per barrel since August. The recent cold weather in the U.S has also increased the demand for heating oil, which have also contributed to higher prices.
Meanwhile, the concern that Russia will react to potential western sanctions by withholding crude oil from the already tight global market puts heavy upward pressure on prices.
AAA Northeast’s February 7 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week at $3.44 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 14 cents higher a month ago, and 98 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
