PROVIDENCE — Gas prices in Rhode Island continue to remain stable, with costs increasing just a penny over the past week, and officials said the lack of cost increases could potentially contribute to a record number of travelers this July Fourth.
A survey of Rhode Island gas prices conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.52 per gallon, up 1 cent from last week. The price marks a 2 cent increase over the past month.
Monday’s price was $1.39 lower than on the same day last year.
“The price of a barrel of crude oil has been in the 70s most days this year but is now hovering right at 70 dollars or even dipping into the high 60s,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “This means the price at the pump is significantly lower than a year ago and is one reason AAA is projecting a record-breaking year for Fourth of July travel.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average of $3.57 per gallon. Today’s national average price is the same as a month ago and is $1.33 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
