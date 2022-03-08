A significant spike in gas prices overnight has pushed Rhode Island and Connecticut to record highs after costs rose by more than 7 cents per gallon in less than 24 hours Monday into Tuesday.
Regular, unleaded gasoline had climbed to $4.24 per gallon in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts as of Tuesday morning, according to data provided by AAA Northeast, and motorists in Connecticut found themselves facing a painful $4.35 per gallon at the pump. The spike comes on the heels of a week in which motorists saw a near 60-cent jump in prices as a result of global supply issues and economic fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to AAA, the price increases represented an 8-cent jump in Massachusetts and a 7-cent spike in both Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Market volatility stemming from the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been cited as the cause for significant spikes in global pricing, and that impact has been felt in southern New England, where average prices climbed by 65 cents or more in each of the three aforementioned states over the past 8 days.
““The extraordinary volatility in global oil markets stems from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the question of whether the United States and NATO will impose sanctions on the Russian oil and gas industry," said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "As that issue continues to be debated today, the market will see significant upward pressure on petroleum-related commodities.”
At $4.24 for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline, Rhode Island’s average state price is now 81 cents higher than a month ago and $1.47 higher than a year ago.
The national price also spiked further overnight, rising 9 cents to $4.17 per gallon, according to AAA data. Albert said the national price continues to hover at prices not seen since July 2008, having risen an average of 54 cents over the past eight days.
“The increase in gas prices here in the U.S amounts to the single largest increase since AAA has tracked domestic gas prices," he said. "The negative impact of these explosive prices on American consumers will only increase in the near term.”
