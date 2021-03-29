PROVIDENCE — Motorists caught a break at the pump Monday, with the price for a gallon of gasoline dropping locally for the first time in 2021.
Rhode Island's average price for regular, unleaded gasoline fell one cent this week to $2.78 per gallon. The cost in Rhode Island remains 8 cents lower than the national average, 15 cents lower than a month ago and 66 cents lower than on March 29, 2020.
“Growing supplies and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on pump prices for the majority of motorists,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “These are positive signs that less expensive gas prices could be around the corner, but not enough to indicate a steady trend just yet.”
AAA Northeast’s March 29 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 2 cents lower than last week, averaging $2.86 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 15 cents higher than a month ago and 84 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
