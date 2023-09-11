PROVIDENCE — The state’s average gas prices remain stable this week, with costs unchanged since the Labor Day holiday — but they have now also passed the price they were at a year ago.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.73 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. The price is the same as last week and is now 2 cents lower than it was a month ago, while prices are also 3 cents higher than a year ago.
“Pump prices in New England appear to be defying the odds at the moment, despite the surge in the cost of oil,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast. “Rising oil prices, higher demand and tighter supply could push pump prices higher at least until hurricane season is over.”
Northeast gas prices have managed to hold steady despite a recent surge in crude oil prices alongside robust gasoline demand ahead of the Labor Day holiday. Meanwhile, prices are above $4 per gallon in nine western states and are nearing $4 across the Midwest as a result of decreased gasoline production with refineries undergoing seasonal and unplanned maintenance.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 10 cents lower than the national average of $3.83 per gallon. The national price marks a 2-cent increase over last week, a 1-cent decline when compared to a month ago, and is 10 cents higher than it was a year ago.
— Jason Vallee
