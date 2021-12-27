PROVIDENCE — Concerns over the impact of the omicron variant and a fire at a major oil refinery in Texas have led to fluctuation in gas pricing over the past week, but prices are trending down amid concerns over another COVID-19 economic slowdown.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline dropped 2 cents in Rhode Island over the past week and is now 5 cents lower than it was a year ago. At $3.37 per gallon, the average cost in Rhode Island still remains 9 cents higher than the national average.
“Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. "As a result, the recent steady decline in pump prices has slowed, with the national average for a gallon of gas falling two cents on the week to $3.28."
Today’s national average price is 11 cents lower than a month ago and $1.03 higher than than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
