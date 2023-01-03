PROVIDENCE — A spike in national demand as a result of holiday travel and decline in production as a result of winter storms has led to a spike in national costs in the past week, but local prices have remained relatively stable.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Tuesday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.25 per gallon, down one cent from a week ago. The price now remains 3 cents higher than the national average.
Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, said late December winter storms and frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike across the U.S., with refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a spike in overall demand.
“The cost of gas may fluctuate due to less expensive oil and a return to seasonal driving patterns,” Gugliotta said. "But 2022 will go down as a record year with a national annual average of $3.96.”
Today’s price is 36 cents lower than a month ago and 12 cents lower than on the same day last year. AAA Northeast’s survey found the current national average to be 12 cents higher than last week at $3.22 per gallon. Today’s national average price is still 20 cents lower than a month ago and 6 cents lower than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.