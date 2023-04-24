PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of gasoline has climbed 8 cents in Rhode Island over the past week, but officials said a drop in international oil prices may bring relief to consumers in the coming weeks.
A survey of prices through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.50 per gallon, which is up 8 cents over the past week and 26 cents over the past month. The state’s price still remains 16 cents lower than the national average.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 59 cents lower than on the same day last year.
“The recent surge in oil costs took a break last week, with the price of oil tumbling back into the upper $70's per barrel,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "If this oil price trend continues, drivers may see falling gas prices sooner rather than later."
Monday’s survey found the current national average to be a penny lower than last week, averaging $3.66 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 22 cents higher than a month ago and 46 cents lower than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.