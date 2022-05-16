PROVIDENCE — High prices for crude oil, a crucial component in gasoline, are continuing to push up prices at the pump and a decline in demand has had no impact in lowering costs.
The average price for gasoline is up 20 cents in Rhode Island this week at $4.57 per gallon, according to a survey conducted Monday through AAA Northeast. Prices are now 58 cents higher than a month ago and $1.64 more than they were on the same day last year.
“The high cost of crude oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, continues to push up pump prices dramatically for consumers,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline that we typically see between spring break and Memorial Day — which would normally help lower prices — is having no effect this year.”
National prices are up 16 cents this week, but remain 9 cents lower than the state average at $4.48 per gallon. Today’s national average is 41 cents higher than a month ago and $1.44 higher than on the same day last year.
The average Connecticut price is 4 cents lower than Rhode Island, at $4.53 per gallon, while the average price in Massachusetts was 3 cents higher at $4.60 per gallon.
— Jason Vallee
