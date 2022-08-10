PROVIDENCE — The state’s average gas prices slipped by 14 cents per gallon over the past week, and officials said national prices could even dip below $4 per gallon before the week is out.
A survey of gas prices conducted by AAA Northeast on Tuesday found Rhode Island self-serve, unleaded regular gasoline averaging $4.27 per gallon. The price represents a 14 cent dip over the past eight days and brings costs 47 cents lower than they were a month ago.
“Oil accounts for almost 60 percent of pump prices, so with the price of oil dropping, prices at the pump follow suit,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of government and public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Couple that with falling demand for gasoline, and you have a recipe for prices continuing to ease.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 24 cents higher than the national average, which dropped by 15 cents over the past week to $4.03 per gallon. The national price remains $1.21 higher than it was a year ago.
“It’s possible that the national average for regular unleaded gas could drop below $4 a gallon by the end of this week,” Albert said.
— Jason Vallee
