PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island is down a penny this week as a result of lower demand following the Memorial Day holiday.
A survey of prices Monday morning found self-serve, regular unleaded gas averaging $3.50 in Rhode Island, a 1-cent drop from a week ago although prices still remain 3 cents higher than they were on May 5, 2023.
“Although millions hit the road for Memorial Day, gasoline demand fell,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Analysts will now be watching for signs of price movement related to upcoming OPEC production cuts.”
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 3 cents lower than last week, averaging $3.55 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 1 cent lower than a month ago and is $1.29 cents lower than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
