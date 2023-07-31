PROVIDENCE — Prices for gas are rising with the heat in Rhode Island, as costs jumped 13 cents per gallon following an increase in crude oil prices over the past week.
A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.66 per gallon. The price is 15 cents higher than a month ago, but still remains 76 cents lower than it was on the same day last year.
Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, said the national average for a gallon of gas “awoke from a months-long slumber,” surging 16 cents since last week to $3.75. The primary cause appears to be the price of oil, which has marched nearly $4 higher in the past few days to pass $80 per barrel.
“Gas demand, meaning people fueling up, remains tepid. It’s lower now than at this time last year and in 2021,” Gugliotta said, “but while the heat may be keeping some folks home, it also suppresses refinery production, according to experts. Constrained supplies and a higher cost of oil are tipping the balance toward rising pump prices for now.”
As oil accounts for almost 50 percent of the cost of a gallon of gas, higher oil prices usually mean higher pump prices.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average. Today’s national average price is 21 cents higher than a month ago and is 47 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
