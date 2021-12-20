PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have dropped by 4 cents over the past month, but wavering crude oil prices and an increase in consumer demand could push prices upward even further in the coming weeks.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.39 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. The average cost in Rhode Island now sits 9 cents higher than the national average of $3.30 per gallon.
Gasoline demand surged last week, buoyed by increased pre-holiday consumer confidence, but AAA Northeast Senior VP of Public and Government relations Lloyd Albert said Monday that fears of the COVID-19 omicron variant’s economic impact may threaten future global oil consumption. As a result, pump prices fell again last week as crude oil prices wobbled, neither rising steadily nor falling rapidly.
“A recovering economy coupled with strong employment is leading to increased demand for gasoline,” Albert said . “This demand increase should drive pump prices higher, but it’s been blunted by the wavering price of crude oil.”
Today’s national average price is 11 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.09 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
