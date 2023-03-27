PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of gasoline dipped further over the past week in Rhode Island, dropping by 4 cents to $3.23 per gallon on Monday.
Demand surged last week as spring weather led to an influx of drivers, but fears of recession are helping to keep seasonal rises in check this year, according to Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.
“We may be seeing a return to seasonal trends in demand with warmer weather and longer days,” Gugliotta said. “But waffling oil prices could mitigate any increase at the pump for now."
Surging demand last week was sparked as motorists took advantage of better driving weather, but global oil prices continue to hover near $70 a barrel, mitigating a rise in gas prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline drifted lower since last week by 3 cents to hit $3.43.
Rhode Island’s average price on Monday was 4 cents lower than a month ago and 96 cents lower than on the same day last year. Rhode Island’s average gas price is 20 cents lower than the national average.
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey found the current national average to be a penny lower than last week, averaging $3.43 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 7 cents higher than a month ago and is 81 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
