PROVIDENCE — The price for gasoline is up two cents this week, but prices have avoided a large increase thanks in part to scorching temps that have kept people off the roads.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.53 per gallon, a 1-cent increase compared to a month ago and a 96-cent decrease compared to the same day last year.
Despite another week of lackluster demand for gasoline, pump prices nationally rose three cents last week to $3.59. The primary culprit is a higher oil price, which has recently increased to the mid-$70s per barrel.
“Gas demand barely budged from last week, yet compared to this time in 2022, it is higher nationwide except for the Gulf Coast, Texas, and New Mexico,“ said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “Some industry experts speculate that scorching temps in that region are keeping people off the road.”
Today’s national average price is 2 cents higher than a month ago and 77 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
