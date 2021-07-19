PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s average gas price is up a penny from last week, averaging $3.04 per gallon, and high demand has contributed to the rising costs.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline costing $3.04 per gallon. The price is 7 cents higher than a month ago and 90 cents higher than on July 19, 2020.
Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, said one of the primary reasons for more expensive gas prices this summer has been higher high crude oil prices. He noted that last week, prices fluctuated from a high of $75 per barrel down to $71 on news from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that they have reached a deal to increase production in August.
The impact is unlikely to cause much change for local prices, however, as demand remands high in a post-pandemic U.S.
“It’s a cruel summer at the gas pump with prices showing little signs of relief,” Albert said. “However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains 13 cents lower than the national average.
AAA Northeast’s July 12 survey of fuel prices found the current national average of $3.17 to be 3 cents higher than last week, 10 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
