PROVIDENCE — Higher oil prices are driving an increase in gas prices, with costs up 7 cents per gallon at the pump over the past week.
A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.73 per gallon, up 7 cents from last week and 22 cents compared to a month ago. The state’s price remains 9 cents lower than the national average of $3.82 per gallon.
Mark Schieldrop, public affairs specialist for AAA Northeast, said in a press release that the recent surge in gas prices is largely being driven by more optimism about the economy and higher oil prices, which increased for the sixth week in a row as OPEC+ production cuts tighten global supply.
“Last month’s extreme heat played a role in the recent spike in gas prices due to some refineries pulling back, but now operations are getting back to normal,” Schieldrop said. “Coupled with tepid demand and oil prices trending somewhat lower, this may help take the steam out of the tight supply price jolts we’ve seen lately.”
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 7 cents higher than last week, 29 cents higher than a month ago and 24 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
