PROVIDENCE — Motorists are seeing a rise in prices at the pump heading into the second half of summer, the result of 11 consecutive weeks of increases in crude oil prices.
A survey of gas prices conducted by AAA Northeast on Tuesday found self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $3.77 per gallon, up 3 cents over a week ago and 26 cents higher than one month ago.
The state’s average gas price still remains 9 cents lower than the national average of $3.86. The state’s average price is 42 cents lower than a year ago.
“We appear to be at a fork in the road when it comes to which direction gas prices will take – up or down,” said Mark Schieldrop, public affairs specialist for AAA Northeast. “The summer heat that kept people home and suppressed refinery production has eased for now, so we have to look at the cost of oil to determine if the recent price climb is ending. More expensive oil will likely lead to higher prices, so stay tuned.”
Although the pace of price increases has eased, crude oil prices closed higher for an 11th straight week to end the week last week and gasoline demand spiked to levels not seen since the Independence Day holiday.
— Jason Vallee
