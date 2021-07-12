PROVIDENCE — Gas prices continue to rise at a slow but steady rate, with peak summer driving season pushing prices back up by nearly $1 per gallon when compared to during the pandemic a year ago.
A survey of prices conduct through AAA Northeast on Monday found the average price in Rhode Island is up 2 cents from last week at $3.03 per gallon. Today’s price is 6 cents higher than a month ago and 90 cents higher than on July 12, 2020.
“Peak summer driving season is in full-swing as Americans hit the road to explore, and gas prices are not backing down,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “On average, motorists are paying almost a dollar more a gallon than last summer to fill up and close to 40 cents more than in 2019.”
The state's average gas price still remains 11 cents lower than the national average of $3.14 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 7 cents higher than a month ago and 95 cents higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
