PROVIDENCE — Prices at the gas pump are continuing to rise, but a dip in domestic demand could help prevent further spikes in the coming weeks.
A survey of gas prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.88 per gallon. The price represents a 2 cent rise over the past week and prices are now 30 cents higher than they were a month ago. The price is $1.29 higher than it was on Nov. 1, 2020.
“We have finally seen a little dip in domestic demand for gasoline, which may signal that the seasonal post-Labor Day easing was a little delayed this year,” said Lloyd Albert, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Northeast. “And if the recent steady increase in crude oil prices takes a breather too, consumers may benefit at the pump with smaller price hikes.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average of $3.40 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 21 cents higher than a month ago and $1.27 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
