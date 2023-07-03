PROVIDENCE — Despite an increase in demand and high number of travelers going 50 miles or more this holiday, gas prices are remaining relatively stable.
The price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline has remained unchanged over the past week with costs remaining at $3.52 per gallon, according to a survey conducted through AAA Northeast. Today’s price is 1 cent higher than a month ago and $1.30 lower than a year ago.
"Gas prices are $1.30 per gallon less this year than last, but they are still high compared to historical averages,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “The previous record average high price for gas on July Fourth was $4.10 in 2008, while the low was $1.39 in 2001.
“Yet despite currently elevated prices, drivers are not cutting back on travel this summer,” she said.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 1 cent lower than the national average of $3.53 a gallon. The national average is now 4 cents lower than a week ago, 2 cents lower than a month ago, and $1.28 lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.