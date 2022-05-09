PROVIDENCE — Motorists are likely to experience some sticker shock at the pump as the cost of crude oil has contributed to rising gasoline prices, leading to a 19 cent increase per gallon over the past week.
The price in Rhode Island, $4.37 per gallon, represents a 34 cent increase over the past month and sets a new record high for the state, according to AAA Northeast. The state average is now 5 cents higher than the national average.
Drivers are paying more at the pump — a lot more— as the cost of gasoline moves steadily higher, said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
“With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” Albert said. “Locally, prices have now moved past those record high levels of early March.”
In the past two weeks, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has risen 20 cents to $4.32, a penny less than the record high set on March 11. The increase is primarily due to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110.
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 13 cents higher than last week at $4.32 a gallon. The average Connecticut price is 5 cents lower per gallon at $4.32 per gallon, while Massachusetts prices are currently averaging $4.39 per gallon, according to AAA.
— Jason Vallee
