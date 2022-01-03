PROVIDENCE — Motorists will not find any new costs when they pull up to the pump to fill up their gas tanks this week, but they also won’t be met with any savings either.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline remained unchanged at $3,37 per gallon this week, according to a survey conducted Monday through AAA Northeast. The state’s price remains 9 cents higher than the national average.
“Prices have been trending downward, which is good news for motorists,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Factors such as the continuing impact of COVID and the willingness of OPEC nations to increase oil production will play a role in what prices we see at the pumps throughout the first quarter of the year.”
The price in Rhode Island remains 3 cents lower than a month ago and $1.15 higher than on the same day last year. At $3.28 per gallon, the national average is 9 cents lower than a month ago and $1.03 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
