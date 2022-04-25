PROVIDENCE — The average price for gasoline in Rhode Island is up 9 cents per gallon over the past week due to concerns over a reduction in Russian and Chinese oil in the global market.
The recent dip in pump prices has reversed with the national average for a gallon of regular gas rising 4 cents over the past week to $4.12, said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. Rhode Island’s prices remain 3 cents below the national average at $4.09 for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
“As long as the price of oil stays elevated, the price at the pump will struggle to fall,” Albert said. “Consumers may be catching a little break from March’s record-high prices, but don’t expect any dramatic drops.”
Upward pricing pressure on concerns that less Russian oil will enter the global market is countered by fears of a COVID-induced economic slowdown in China, the world’s leading oil consumer. These opposing forces are causing the oil price to hover around $100 a barrel, Albert said.
AAA Northeast’s Monday survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 4 cents higher than last week. Today’s national average price is 12 cents lower a month ago and $1.24 higher than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
