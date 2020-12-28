PROVIDENCE — The average cost for gas is on the rise in Rhode Island, with prices up three cents per gallon over the past week and 12 cents in a month.
A survey of prices on Monday found regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $2.20 per gallon, up from $2.17 last week and $2.08 one month ago. The price still remains 33 cents cheaper than on the same day last year.
“December has seen the biggest pump price jump of any month this year, ending with a national average 11 cents higher than it began,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Despite low demand, pump prices are more expensive because crude oil has seen steady gains.”
According to AAA, the Energy Information Administration measures weekly gasoline demand at 8 million barrels per day, up from the previous week, while gasoline stocks decreased.
Typically, this combination would result in cheaper gas prices, but with crude oil pricing at the highest levels since February, that is not the case. Additionally, optimism about the economy as COVID-19 vaccine distribution ramps up has contributed to the upward push on gas prices.
— Jason Vallee
