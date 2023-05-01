PROVIDENCE — The cost for a gallon of gasoline has dropped a penny in Rhode Island and a nickel nationwide, according to a AAA, and if trends continue it could provide added relief for motorists in coming weeks.
A survey of gas prices on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.49 per gallon in Rhode Island. The prices is 22 cents higher than it was a month ago, but remains 69 cents lower than on the same day last year.
“The local and national averages might be at or near the peak price for now,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. "As long as the oil cost keeps wobbling around the low to mid $70s per barrel, drivers will benefit when they fuel up."
A lower oil price is causing pump prices to stabilize or fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping a nickel since last week to hit $3.61.
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 12 cents lower than the national average of $3.69 per gallon. Today’s national average price is 11 cents higher than a month ago and 57 cents lower than on the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
