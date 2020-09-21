PROVIDENCE — Gas prices remain steady in Rhode Island, with a one cent drop this week bringing prices to within a penny of where prices were a month ago.
A gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was averaging $2.14 per gallon in Rhode Island on Monday, according to a survey through AAA Northeast. The price is one cent higher than it was on Aug. 21 and 39 cents cheaper than on the same date in 2019.
Rhode Island’s average gas price remains four cents below the national average.
“The majority of state averages have pushed cheaper by a penny or two since last Monday. With the nation entering the fall driving season, which typically sees fewer road trips, a continued drop in demand will likely lead to pump prices continuing to decrease,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
— Jason Vallee
