PROVIDENCE — Gasoline prices in Rhode Island are down three cents this week in Rhode Island, but prices could be back on the rise in the region in the coming weeks.
A survey of gas prices in Rhode Island on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $1.93 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast. The price is three cents lower than a week ago when the state saw it's first increase in price, a one cent rise in cost that marked the first since January.
Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, said the price remains stable right now but could increase in the coming weeks.
“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease. The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses," Albert said. "Motorists in the Great Lakes, Central, South and Southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump.”
Rhode Island’s price is nine cents higher than the national average of $1.84. A year ago at this time, the average price in Rhode Island was 93 cents higher at $2.86 per gallon.
The range in prices in the latest AAA survey for unleaded regular is 53 cents, from a low of $1.66 to a high of $2.19.
— Jason Vallee
