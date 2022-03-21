PROVIDENCE — The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline has dropped by 13 cents over the past week, a badly needed decline following weeks of drastic price increases both regionally and around the world.
A survey of prices Monday through AAA Northeast found self-serve regular, unleaded gasoline averaging $4.22 per gallon in Rhode Island, down 13 cents from a week earlier. The state’s average price, which is now 3 cents below the national average, still remains 68 cents higher than a month ago.
After hitting a record $4.33 on March 11, the national average for a gallon of gasoline has fallen to $4.25 as a result of lower global price of crude oil, which had peaked shortly after Russia launched its war in Ukraine, according to Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. He said since reaching a high, prices have since dipped more than $20 and are hovering near $105.
Domestically, gasoline demand is defying seasonal trends and has dipped slightly as well, he said, perhaps in response to higher prices at the pump.
“Usually this time of year, with warmer weather and longer days, we’d see an uptick in gasoline demand as more people hit the road,” Albert said. “Demand was down slightly last week, likely due in part to higher pump prices. As geopolitical tensions continue unabated, we can expect to see more volatility in oil prices, leading to significant fluctuations in the price of gasoline and diesel in the near-term.”
Today’s national average price is 72 cents higher a month ago, and $1.37 higher than the same day last year.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.