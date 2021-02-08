PROVIDENCE — The cost of gasoline continues to rise with crude oil prices, with the average price at the pump up four cents over the past week and 18 cents in the past month.
A survey of gas prices conducted by AAA Northeast on Monday found a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded averaging $2.43 per gallon in Rhode Island. The state's average price remains three cents lower than the national average, but seven cents cheaper than on the same day last year.
“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”
Crude oil increased last week following Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) decision to keep their production cuts unchanged — a decision influenced by the ongoing impact of the pandemic on gasoline demand. Crude has not been priced this high since January 2020.
Typically, it can take a few weeks before pump prices see the impact of more expensive crude, and with crude accounting for more than 50% of the retail price, increases are no doubt going to continue.
— Jason Vallee
