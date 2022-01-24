PROVIDENCE — The average cost for a gallon of gas is down a penny per gallon in Rhode Island this week, but rising oil prices and increasing gas prices across the U.S. may soon impact rates in the coming weeks.
The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline was $3.34 per gallon on Monday, according to a survey through AAA Northeast. The price represents a 4 cent decline over the past month. Despite a 2 cent increase in costs nationally, the state's price still remains 1 cent higher than the average national price of $3.33 per gallon.
“As long as the price for oil remains elevated, consumers will be feeling it at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.
Despite typical low seasonal demand for gasoline, pump prices are clawing their way higher around the country, he said. The culprit is the rising price for oil, which is now bobbing around $85 per barrel, nearly $20 more than in November.
Last week, both OPEC and U.S. energy officials said the COVID-19 omicron variant is no longer expected to slow the continued recovery of petroleum demand in 2022. Despite this, OPEC and its allies are maintaining their planned modest production increases and will not dramatically ramp up output. The result will be a continued tight supply of oil, AAA said in a press release.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.