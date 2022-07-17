WESTERLY — When former Dunn’s Corners Fire Chief Karl E. Kenyon partnered with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection to host the first-ever Smokey Bear Parade in town over 50 years ago, he hoped to provide the foundation for a tradition that would bring volunteers and the general community together.
Five decades later, the beloved annual tradition has become such a popular summer staple in the region that not even the COVID-19 pandemic could bring it to a halt.
The parade will return again this year with a full-slate of stops at locations in both Westerly and Charlestown. The event will include a return to face-to-face interactions at each location, with children having an opportunity to meet Smokey and receive a variety of fun fire safety materials.
“The first responders enjoy seeing the show of support, interacting with the public when there isn’t an emergency and helping to spread a fun, but important fire prevention message,” Dunn’s Corners Fire Chief Keith Kenyon said at last year’s event. “This has become one of the department’s favorite annual events, and for good reason.”
The annual parade began more than 50 years ago under the direction of Karl Kenyon, Keith Kenyon’s father, and was initially a simple celebration to bring volunteers together with the community to interact in a pleasant, non-emergency setting, according to both Kenyon and Dunn’s Corners Deputy Chief Jeff Thomas.
It quickly grew to include Smokey the Bear, which has been provided by RI DEM ever since, and grew to include mutual aid partners and other surrounding towns. When Karl Kenyon passed away, the department renamed the parade in his honor.
Kenyon said last year that the tradition has also become a popular one for first responders across the region, many who take part not only in the parade itself but an invite-only dinner with Dunn’s Corners members at the conclusion of the annual procession.
“One of our communities’ annual traditions is to hold this parade to remember Karl E. Kenyon, in addition to spreading fire prevention materials and knowledge to those families in our communities,” the department wrote on a Facebook event page. “Of course, we like to make a little noise and show off our lights whenever we can too!”
Although last year marked more of a return to tradition, the 2020 event featured a far more abbreviated version of the parade. First responders had toured the streets as they would, but there were no public stops or Smokey appearances aside from his sitting in a truck.
This year, the parade is expected to feature as many as 30 trucks and other emergency apparatus representing nearly two dozen agencies. The 2022 event, which will take place on Thursday, Ju;ly 21, is slated to step off from the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department on Langworthy Road at 5 p.m.
The procession will then travel to four stops with scheduled appearances by Smokey at the Charlestown Beach parking lot at 5:45 p.m.; in Weekapaug at the corner of Knowles Avenue and Weekapaug Road at 6:30 p.m.; at the Misquamicut Fire Department on Crandall Avenue at 7:15; and in Watch Hill on Bay Street for the final stop at 7:30 p.m.
Thomas said the department has seen “an incredible response” from those in the community over the years and said they hoped to see a similar response when the parade returns in less than two weeks. who wanted to attend or be part of the annual event, and with more inquiries than ever before, he said the agency is preparing to see several hundred packed in along the annual parade route.
For more on the annual parade, including a full route schedule, visit the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department website at dunnscornersfire.com or the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/DunnsCornersFD.
