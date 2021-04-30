WESTERLY — Students, along with their parents and teachers, school district administrators, and elected officials, celebrated the opening of the new Westerly Transition Academy location Friday afternoon.
Trecia Pimer, the head teacher of the academy, cut a blue ribbon to mark the opening of the new space in the bottom level of 5 Union St. The PACE Organization of Rhode Island and Westerly Adult Day Center occupy the street level of the town-owned building, which was formerly the town's police station.
The 3,342-square-foot space was renovated by Martone Construction of Narragansett. It consists of a large multipurpose room with a small kitchen area and, across the way, exercise equipment. Down the hall is a large classroom and staff offices as well as a locker area.
The academy is for students with disabilities ages 18-22 who have graduated from high school and are getting ready for the next phase of their lives. Some of the students are preparing for additional education, some for work, and others focused on gaining increased independence. State law requires public school districts to provide the types of services that are provided by the academy.
"We chose it because of its location. We knew that we wanted the students to interact with the community more," said Pimer.
The downtown location is ideal, Pimer said, and can be reached by public transportation.
"We knew when we looked at it that it had what we needed. We knew it was going to be great. There aren't a lot of other locations that would work like this," Pimer said.
While some raised concerns about whether the space has enough natural light and its proximity to loud noises caused by emergency vehicles leaving the Westerly Fire Department, which is next door, Pimer said she did not share the concerns.
"There is light and more of the students are excited about being near the fire department. We deal with loud noises everywhere you go. Kids learn how to adapt," Pimer said.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said he was struck by the transformation of the space, which was previously used for storage. About a year ago, Garceau toured the spot with members of his administration, Town Council President Sharon Ahern, Police Chief Shawn Lacey, and other town officials.
"It looked a lot different, but we had a vision," Garceau said.
Lacey and Ahern were both in attendance Friday along with other members of the Town Council and School Committee.
"This is a special day for us ... the program will benefit from the great location, this spot, and this facility," Garceau continued.
Garceau expressed gratitude for the work of the Martone company, RGB Architects, the Providence-based architectural firm that worked on the project, and John Pagano, the school district's director of facilities.
An open house for parents will be scheduled in the near future, officials said.
The Transition Academy was previously located at the Tower Street School Community Center but had to be moved when the center was closed earlier this year following a budgetary decision by the School Committee and the Town Council.
School Committee Chairwoman Diane Chiaradio Bowdy said completion of the new classroom space "is an example of a great collaboration between the School Committee and the Town Council and the School Department and the town.
"There were some bumps in the process but here we are with a beautiful facility. It's great," Chiaradio Bowdy said.
Martone performed the work under a contract for $455,994, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.