WESTERLY — When he realized how fast the flames were moving, Westerly native Danny Morrone — who's been living on the island of Maui for the last 18 years — threw a few items in his backpack, jumped on his partially charged electric bike and headed away from the wildfires that would eventually consume much of downtown Lahaina and take the lives of at least 115 people.
In a strange harbinger of things to come, his truck had been struck by a falling tree and destroyed earlier that morning, he said, so the bike, with its half-charged battery, was his only means of escape.
The wind was blowing 60 to 80 miles per hour, Morrone said as he recalled his "arduous journey" to safety — when fiery palm leaves flew past him on "wafts of hot air" — as he rode and rode, against the wind. When the battery died, he walked. Sometimes uphill, and with legs cramping.
The ride to his friend's house, which typically takes about 11 minutes, he said, took an hour and a half.
"The wind never stopped," said Morrone via telephone from Hawaii Tuesday afternoon, "and the fire kept coming."
"It was crazy," added Morrone as he described his harrowing experience. "I would have to say it was the worst night of my life."
"But I'm still breathing," he said. "I'm still breathing and I'm full of gratitude.
"I feel like I have a new lease on life. It's sort of like a baby being born. You come into this life with nothing."
But he does have indeed have something, added Morrone, the son of Dave Morrone of Westerly and Lorraine Cofone Morrone. Something he values more than possessions.
"I have plenty of love and support," he said, especially from his hometown and from his friends, like Lisa and Brian Kodzis.
As soon as the Kodzises, the married couple who own Paddle Surf RI — learned that their longtime friend lost his every earthly possession — his home, his office, his truck, his clothes — in the wildfires that swept through Maui in August, they knew they had to do something.
"Danny has been a true friend ever since Brian and I first met," said Lisa. "We lived with Danny when we first moved to Maui. He took us in until we found our own place."
"It was my first time away from home," she added. "Danny opened his doors so that Brian and I could have more than just a home but a family as well."
Morrone, a 1999 Westerly High School graduate, was a longtime Westerly lifeguard and surfer who moved to Hawaii after college to experience year-round sunshine and surfing, then ended up staying and living in the quaint seaside town of Lahaina, the area most affected by the fires.
Morrone has become part of the Lahaina community and has successfully grown his business making websites and developing apps — or, as he described it with a laugh, "converting caffeine into code."
The Kodzises, who teach lessons in surfing and paddle boarding, thought a water-related fundraiser for the friend who welcomed them to Maui many years ago in true Hawaiian "Aloha spirit" would be the way to go.
On Sunday morning, they are holding a paddle fundraiser called "Suppin on Sunshine."
If that one fills up, she said, they'll schedule another the following week.
You don't have to paddle down the Pawcatuck to contribute, Lisa said. You can choose to make a Venmo donation directly to Morrone instead at https://account.venmo.com/u/DanMorrone
"Danny was totally blindsided," Lisa said. "The wildfires caught him totally off-guard."
While she and Brian and other friends were relieved to know Morrone was safe, she said, and "escaped the fire with his life," while managing to remain "in amazingly good spirits," the rebuilding process still lies ahead, along with "the grieving for the friends he's lost."
"The loss of life and property is yet untold," Lisa said, "but is already at a magnitude that is utterly unspeakable."
Morrone is presently living in a friend's house on the other side of the island and trying to put his life back together.
"We're all moving on and coming together," he said, "but not without the moments of extreme grief and sadness."
Morrone said the solid foundation he got as a kid growing up in Westerly, and the loving community he was part of, has helped him land on his feet.
One major thing he's finding, he said, is that despite "an attitude of gratitude and positive thinking, there are still waves of grief that ebb and flow like the tides throughout the day."
"I will be driving, or shopping," he said, "and the true magnitude of the fire will hit me.
"I'm never sad for my personal loss. It's the loss of life that breaks me down."
"I just think of those poor people and suddenly BAM," he wrote in an email shortly after the telephone interview. "It's instant tears wherever I am ... doesn't matter if it's in the privacy of my home or in middle of the produce section.
"I think of those people who are forever lost, and it reduces me to tears in an instant," Morrone added.
Others have shared similar experiences, he said, "these waves of grief which come suddenly and out of nowhere."
"But I am proud of this community," Morrone said, "and I am constantly inspired and humbled."
"It all makes me remember what counts," he said, "and what's beautiful."
The Westerly community has been part of that beauty, Morrone said. He's heard from family, friends and former teachers, he said.
At first, he said, it felt awkward to accept donations, but he is learning to be accepting and gracious.
"I'm funneling it to help others here too," he said. "There's a restaurant that's been feeding people for free for instance, and I've been contributing to them ... and to other places, like the firefighters' fund.
"I'm totally grateful and I just want to thank everyone. I am humbled and I am grateful."
In Hawaii, “Ohana," is the word for family, said Lisa, "and that’s exactly what he [Danny] was to us, when we needed it the most."
"Danny and the residents of Maui still remain hopeful and optimistic," Lisa wrote in a fundraising email inviting people to make donations. "They are shining examples of how light will always shine through the darkness."
"But indeed, from darkness comes light," she wrote. "Danny’s spirit is bright and optimistic, and his reports from the island are filled with hope. People are rallying together. They are supporting one another. They are sharing what little they have left, and they are hopeful for the future. They are shining examples of how light will always shine through the darkness."
"Danny’s light shines bright in this world," she continued, "anything you can contribute to his recovery would be humbly appreciated. Your donation will go directly to him, and will help him to recover, to rebuild, and to shine on."
Lisa encourages donors to write "Paddle Surf Ohana” in the notes, so Morrone will know the donation is from a member of "our Paddle Surf RI family."
For more information, visit https://www.paddlesurfri.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.