WESTERLY — Jennifer Brinton and Tom DiPaola sat inside the new headquarters of WBLQ radio on Wednesday morning and, between laughter and tears, shared details of the radio station's multiyear journey to its new home on Canal Street and of the upcoming ribbon-cutting scheduled for March 2.
"We need a box of Kleenex," said Brinton, as she looked at DiPaola and wiped away a tear.
The radio station's move to the newly refurbished Grey Sail Studios had been hatched years ago by Brinton and DiPaola's son, the late Christopher Thomas DiPaola.
Then, of course, came the pandemic, and even more profoundly, Chris' untimely death in October 2022, an event that still has many fans of the radio station — and certainly those involved in the day-to-day operations of Westerly's only radio station — in shock.
After all, Chris DiPaola — a man often called "The Voice of Westerly" for his on-air presence, devotion to community radio and for the way he greeted his devoted listeners each morning with the region's latest "news, weather and sports" — seemed to be everywhere all the time.
The self-described "ring master" of the radio station, who often called himself "Crazy Chris" on the air and in his commercials, DiPaola was a mainstay of the community and a constant on Westerly's airwaves.
A lifelong radio lover who turned his passion into a career, Chris owned not only WBLQ but its sister station, WWRI (I-105.5 FM/1450 AM) in the West Warwick and Coventry area. He was a man on the go, and when he wasn't in the studio or at a community event, he could be found broadcasting live from Central Auto Group in Plainfield, Conn., one of his many faithful advertisers.
His death, at age 49, not only sent shockwaves throughout the greater Westerly community — a community used to seeing Chris broadcasting live with his remote studio at local events and festivities over the last 24 years — but put the move to Canal Street on hold.
His father, Tom DiPaola, who has taken on the role of station manager for WBLQ, said the move to Grey Sail Studios symbolizes many things.
"Something what really strikes me is that it represents the best efforts of two local small businesses working together to promote and assist one other," Tom said. "It also offers opportunity for growth. There's space and there's parking."
"Chris and I had been having conversations about this since 2021," said Brinton, who founded and owns nearby Grey Sail Brewing along with her husband, Alan, and the Canal Street building WBLQ now calls home. "This was something Chris really wanted."
The Brintons bought the building at 39 Canal St. in 2021 from Catherine and Jerry Swerdlick.
The Swerdlicks ran EVAS (Electronic Vision Access Solutions), a company that specializes in retrofitting computers for people with visual, physical, hearing or learning disabilities, for years at the Canal Street location.
Grey Sail Brewing, which has been slowly expanding since it opened in 2011, had been looking for a new building in the same vicinity as its headquarters for warehouse purposes, so the Brintons were relieved when the Swerdlicks decided to sell.
"Fast forward and here we are," she said.
"Chris and I go way back," said Brinton, the mother of four, recalling the many chamber of commerce and community events they both attended. She especially recalled a gathering at the nearby Hilltop Café when she and Chris began to solidify the plan for the radio station to move to Canal Street.
"Over the years, I got to know Chris as a person and not just as a personality," she said.
"That means a lot to me," added Tom DiPaola. "Chris' focus was always on local, community radio. And now we're exploring the best ways to move forward and keeping the emphasis on local programs."
"I always told Chris that we didn't do radio advertising," Brinton said with a laugh, "but if we did, we'd do it with BLQ.
"The last text I sent to Chris was the alarm code for the building," said Brinton, scrolling through her mobile phone for the text message. "I told him I had the security code and a key for him.
"He called it the golden key," she said, again blinking back tears.
Lisa Konicki, the president of the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, said in an email Thursday that Grey Sail Brewing "exemplifies a small business with a HUGE heart."
"This generous collaboration allows for greater parking, larger office and broadcast space and lowers operating costs for the radio station," Konicki said. "Relocating this anchor business with its steady stream of guests also breathes new life into the North End of town. This exciting growth opportunity and marketing partnership will serve both businesses and the community well."
Since it first went on air in 1999, "Westerly’s only local radio station" has had a number of homes. For years the radio station was located in Dunn's Corners, next to the Westerly Community Credit Union. Then it moved to downtown Westerly, first upstairs in the Brown Building on High Street, then downstairs and behind Perks and Corks on High Street, in a building owned by Joseph Falcone and Marie Labriola.
"It's been quite the ride," Brinton said. "And now we have a studio.
"We are very happy to host WBLQ," she added. "It's mutually beneficial and it's fun. To me, another key benefit will be to have all the guests in here ... all the people who make this town run. ... It'll be fun. Chris always said that — he always stressed the fun."
Betty-Jo Cugini, a longtime host on WBLQ who has a weekly Saturday morning show and a once-a-month Thursday morning show, said Chris was excited about the move to Canal Street.
"Local radio was so important to him," she said. "He was always looking for ways to make it better. ... What's great is that Chris had a vision, and now Tom and Jen have a vision."
Lorren Kleinkuf, WBLQ's operations manager, who started his career at the station as a high school intern in 1996, said Chris was a champion for local organizations, youth sports and local people.
As he spoke, Kleinkuf reached up and took down a framed newspaper story that had been hanging on the wall. It was from a 1990 edition of The Westerly Sun.
The story, which featured a photo of a 17-year-old Christopher DiPaola wearing headphones and holding a radio microphone, has a headline that reads, "Chris DiPaola is Obsessed with Radio."
The story goes on to quote Chris, who said he was "practically obsessed" with the idea of opening a radio station.
"See," Kleinkuf said as he looked at the photo of his former mentor and boss, "dreams really do come true."
A ribbon-cutting ceremony, which is open to the public, will be held at WBLQ at Grey Sail Studios, 39 Canal St., on Thursday, March 2, at 4:30 p.m.
