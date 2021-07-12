WESTERLY — Harvey C. Perry II, an avid outdoorsman and consistent voice for the local, state, national and global environment, has rejoined the Rhode Island chapter of the Nature Conservancy's Board of Trustees.
After a six-year absence, having reached the organization’s three-term limit for a second time in 2015, Perry was recently appointed a new three-year term. He previously served on the board from 1995 to 2004.
Coinciding with his reappointment, Perry and his wife, Sarah, recently learned that the stately bur oak tree in their yard has been named the second-largest in the state by the Rhode Island Tree Council. The largest bur oak in the state is in Wilcox Park.
"I don't know when it was planted, but it was probably planted by my grandfather sometime after 1929, I believe. I'm guessing he planted it after he inherited the house," Perry said during a recent interview.
Perry, who purchased his Margin Street home from his grandfather in 1977, said he was honored to be considered to serve another term on the board for the Nature Conservancy. Operating in all 50 states and in 72 countries around the world, the Nature Conservancy is focused on conserving land and water resources throughout the world.
While Perry was employed by the Washington Trust Co. 24 years ago, the Nature Conservancy sought a bank employee for its board. After the president of the bank declined, Perry volunteered.
He retired from the bank in 2013.
"The Nature Conservancy is a wonderful conservation organization. They accomplish a lot and part of the way they accomplish a lot is by doing a lot of great things by generally avoiding conflict ... We try to get corporations to do good things and are happy to give them publicity and credit," Perry said.
It's an approach, Perry said, that has helped the Nature Conservancy raise money and buy millions of acres of land throughout the world.
Perry's enthusiasm and knowledge of the environment knows few bounds. He can speak intelligently for minutes on end about trees, birds, insecticides, and the bountiful resources of the 300-square-mile Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed. He often touches on environmental issues in letters to the editor published in The Sun. Perry also serves on the board of directors of the Nopes Island Conservation Association and on the Eastern National Association's board.
The Nature Conservancy has identified the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed borderlands between Rhode Island and Connecticut as containing the last large forested track south of Boston. The organization is supporting efforts by the town of Westerly and several state and federal agencies to remove the dam across the Pawcatuck River at the Potter Hill Mill.
Perry has been involved with efforts to study and remove the dam since he was the first president of the Westerly Land Trust. He said his research has led him to believe that removal of the dam will enhance wetlands along the river and protect the area below from the damage of a potentially catastrophic release of water if the dam fails.
In conjunction with the Nature Conservancy, Perry has been taking people to visit a spot in the Pawcatuck River in Bradford where a dam was removed and replaced with a step pool dam to improve migratory fish passage and reduce flooding concerns.
"To build interest in this I've been taking people to see what was done at the Bradford dam and show what we want to do at the Potter Hill dam and then explain why in terms of making it so wetlands above there can absorb flood waters better and reduce, entirely, the risk of the dam washing out," Perry said.
Removal of the dam would also allow migratory fish to pass through all of the Wood-Pawcatuck and its tributaries, he said.
The Nature Conservancy worked on the Bradford dam removal and the removal of a dam in White Rock. Perry said he hopes the projects help bring more attention to the watershed.
"Many people have no idea what this resource is particularly in Westerly because we all think of our beaches … but the Pawcatuck River is just an extraordinary resource for recreation and wildlife. You can go for miles without ever seeing a house and you really do feel like you're in a wilderness experience," Perry said.
The Nature Conservancy has evolved, Perry said, from its origin as an organization focused on a specific locale in Connecticut, to one focused on conserving habitats for rare species, to an existential orientation in the face of climate change, global warming, and species loss.
"More recently they've gone into an effort to try to protect the whole eco-system of the planet and try to figure out what regions can have the most diverse habitat and therefore support the most diversity of life, so it’s a more global perspective," Perry said. "I'm very happy to be part of something that is making such a difference not just in Rhode Island but around the world."
