WESTERLY —With the exception of vacations, weekends and holidays, Monday will be the first day in more than three decades that Donna L. Giordano does not go to work in Town Hall.
Giordano begins her retirement today, putting a ceremonial bow on a career that included a total of 39 years as a town employee. She started as a clerk in the town clerk’s office in 1963 and was deputy town clerk by the time she left in 1966 opting for time as a mom and homemaker. She returned to Town Hall in 1986, working as deputy town clerk until 1990 when she was appointed to become town clerk, a job she held through Friday.
Eschewing personal attention, Giordano said, she preferred not to be interviewed for this article but acknowledged her decision to leave left her feeling bittersweet. On Friday her office was alive with the fragrance of fresh flowers from the many floral arrangements she received as congratulatory gifts.
The Town Council during its April 25 meeting acknowledged Giordano, a life-long Westerly resident, and her career, which spanned a time of change and transition from paper records to the digital age. Under Giordano’s leadership the clerk’s office became the first in the state to implement software to allow for electronic indexing of land records and plat maps. She also developed the in-house system for live streaming Town Council meetings.
In many ways the town clerk is the engine that makes town government run. In her role as town clerk, Giordano regularly helped the Town Council president develop the council’s weekly meeting agenda. She also took minutes at each meeting. The town clerk also certifies all actions of the council; serves as custodian of the Town Seal and of the official documents and records of the Town; and directs and supervises the recording of deeds, mortgages, and vital statistics.
Town clerks also serve as probate clerk and ex-officio clerk to the Board of Canvassers, as well as being clerk to the Licensing Board. In addition to her office duties, Giordano served on three Town Charter revision commissions and more than 15 other town boards and committees.
Members of the council thanked Giordano for helping them through their early days on the council.
“You have been nothing but patient and kind and always answered any question I had,” said Councilor Suzanne Giorno, currently in her second term on the council.
When residents have had questions that Giorno did not know the answer to she knew where to turn.
“I’d say, ‘you know who would know? Donna Giordano would know, and I would send them to you,” Giorno said.
Christopher Duhamel, a veteran of the council, made a similar observation.
“I have so much appreciation for you for all the help you have given me, especially when I started,” Duhamel said.
Hatsy Moore, who frequently attends council meetings, also acknowledged Giordano’s decision to start a new phase of her life.
“I’d like to say a sad farewell to Donna, I can’t believe she is retiring. We got so used to her, I thought she would be here forever,” Giordano said.
Council President Sharon Ahern worked with Giordano while Ahern served as downtown manager for the Westerly Pawcatuck Joint Development Task Force and when she served as the town’s chief of staff and again as a member of the Town Council.
“I am going to miss you on a personal level and the whole town is going to miss your wealth of knowledge. I think the whole community has been complimentary of you,” Ahern said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.