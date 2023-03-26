WESTERLY — When Sarah and Chris Cooper opened the Margin Street Inn in May 2018, they were continuing a tradition started by Nancy (Perry) Kelley, who first opened the historic Charles Perry family homestead at 4 Margin St. in 1989 as a way to pass the time during the summers, when her husband Rockie would go away for extended fishing trips in Alaska. But the Inn now includes two properties: The Charles Perry House at No. 4 and the adjacent Larkin-Lewis-Perry house at 8 Margin St.
Nancy Kelley was the great-granddaughter of Charles Perry, who built the eight-bedroom, three-story Greek revival home in 1849 and served as president of the Washington Trust Company. Kelley named her business BB&B — “Bed, Bath and Boat” — because the home includes a dock directly across the street that extends into the Pawcatuck River. For 18 years, Kelley hosted visitors, served guests breakfast on the family’s fine china and delighted them with stories of the home’s history until her retirement in 2006.
“It’s an amazing feeling, continuing this tradition,” Sarah Cooper said.
The Inn’s revival almost didn’t happen. After the Kelleys passed away in 2011 (Nancy passed in February and Rockie in June of that year), the property went on the market. Neighbor Harvey C. Perry II, great-great-grandson of Charles Perry, was “horrified” by plans under review by the town to subdivide the property and add nearly two-dozen 6,000-square-foot homes and approached Charles “Chuck” Royce about purchasing the property. “He said, ‘You caught me on a good day,’" Perry recalled, and a deal was arranged with the Kelley family.
Cooper was not surprised that Royce would step forward. “Chuck is in love with preservation and restoration. He’s very committed to the community,” she said.
Things moved quickly from there. While Royce’s initial plan was to use the Perry home as staff housing for the Ocean House hotel, which he also owns, he quickly changed his mind, decided to purchase the home at 8 Margin St., and began to restore and renovate both for use as a bed and breakfast. As renovations proceeded, Royce approached the Coopers about opening a B&B there, and the couple now leases it from OHS Properties LLC.
Both homes are part of the Perry Homestead National Historic District, which comprises six homes, including the first four homes on Margin Street at Nos. 2, 4, 8 and 12.
4 Margin St.: The Charles Perry Home
Charles Perry, “a money-changer and farmer,” built this large home in the Greek Revival style shortly after marrying his wife, Temperance, wrote Charles Jr.’s son, Arthur L. Perry, in the book "Four Margin Street." (Arthur Perry wrote the book in the form of a play for a family pageant held in 1949 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the house.) It was “a square, two-story structure with five rooms downstairs and six upstairs, and an open attic leading to the roof.” Water was fed by gravity to the home from a nearby spring. It was, Perry said, “the first home so equipped in Westerly.”
“There will be a bathroom with a beautiful tin tub built right into the house, with water piped into it. There will be stoves instead of dirty old fireplaces. In short, the little bride may look forward to living in a home which, while simple as accorded with Friendly [Quaker] principles and her husband’s salary from the Washington Bank [now the Washington Trust Company], was yet commodious and comfortable.”
With about 100 acres, the property became the Perry Farm. It ran south from the end of Elm Street, about 200 yards north of where it ends now, to well south of what is now Wells Street. It ran east from the Pawcatuck River almost to Granite Street and East Avenue.
“It was a prosperous farm with many barns and other outbuildings and many farm hands. The farm provided the family with all of its own food,” said Harvey C. Perry II.
Charles Perry was an ardent abolitionist, and during the years leading up to the Civil War he hosted the great orator Frederick Douglass at his home three times.
“When a runaway slave showed up in one of the barns at the farm, Charles Perry rolled him up in a rug in the back of a farm wagon and took him to the nearest Underground Railroad station in Ashaway, in violation of the federal Fugitive Slave Act,” Harvey Perry II said.
As Quakers, the Perrys could not — and would not — fight in the Civil War for religious reasons (Quakers did not fight because of their principle that there is “that of God” in every person), so many Quakers of fighting age in the Westerly area were imprisoned at Governors Island in New York, said Nancy Kelley’s daughter, Kathy Swain. Men could avoid conscription by paying a $100 “commutation fee,” but those who conscientiously refused to pay for someone to go in their place were imprisoned, Harvey Perry II added.
“When four Quakers from the Westerly area were imprisoned, Charles Perry and his cousin, Ethan Foster, went to visit President Lincoln in the White House to seek relief for them,” Perry continued. “Afterwards, President Lincoln signed a presidential order that the four men were to be released ‘to the custody of Charles Perry to be recalled for later trial,’ according to the history written by Foster. It was understood that they would never be recalled.”
After Charles Sr.’s death in 1890, the home passed to his son, Charles Jr., who updated it, adding Colonial and Classical Revival elements. These included replacing the gable roof with a hipped roof and dormers and the addition of the porches and ionic columns. Arthur Perry wrote, “...the house itself had its roof raised, piazzas added and fireplaces, which Charles 1st was so proud of having eliminated, installed.” These were followed by more extensive changes in 1906, during which carpenters “knocked out partitions, erected a new stairway, and extended the walls in two directions. The interior of the house had a facelift that would have made it hardly recognizable to its builder.”
The home also saw tragedy when Charles Jr.’s wife, Clara Foster Perry, suffered a possible appendix attack and died after emergency surgery performed on the kitchen table by her brother, Dr. George Foster. After the incident, Charles Perry donated land and led the effort to build Westerly’s first hospital in the 1920s. “That land had been a cow pasture in the Perry estate,” Swain said. Perry also oversaw the building of Westerly Hospital, along with a new building for the Washington Trust Company downtown.
During the hurricane of 1938, a row of elm trees originally planted by Temperance Perry along Margin Street were destroyed. The 80-year old elms were torn out by their roots as the river flooded Margin Street, advancing to the hedge in front of the house and into the gardens. The house was largely spared, but the gardens were devastated, and 23 trees were lost.
Charles Jr. eventually left the house to his daughters Phebe and Elizabeth. Phebe served as a nurse at an orphanage in France that cared for children fathered by German soldiers and abandoned by the French after World War I. Elizabeth married somewhat late in life and moved to California, leaving Phebe and her elderly father with the house. Phebe never married, but adopted two girls — Nancy and Jackie.
The girls led a life of privilege (“When Nancy was a child they had domestic help,” Swain said) and Nancy was sent away to Quaker boarding school as a child. When Nancy married, her mother invited the newlyweds to live with her and Charles Jr. in the family homestead.
8 Margin St.: The Larkin-Lewis-Perry House
The second property at the Margin Street Inn, at No. 8, was built in 1850 by Capt. Daniel F. Larkin in the same Greek Revival style. It was purchased by Joseph H. Lewis in the late 1800s and then by Charles Perry Jr.
“Charles Perry the younger purchased No. 8 Margin Street for my grandfather, Harvey C. Perry, and his wife, Lydia, at the time of his marriage in 1911,” said his grandson, Harvey C. Perry II. (Charles Jr. also gave his son Thomas the house at 2 Margin Street, which he had inherited.)
Harvey C. Perry then had the house at 8 Margin St. moved closer to the road so as to be aligned with his home at No. 4 and renovated the property to conform to the same style as his home, including the addition of a hip roof with dormers and porches with Tuscan columns.
Charles Perry Jr. also hired the prominent landscape designer Warren H. Manning to plan a garden between the homes. (Charles had previously hired Manning to design Wilcox Park.)
“Manning’s design created a cohesive landscape for 2, 4 and 8 Margin Street that laid out the connecting driveways, granite curbing, gardens, and Manning’s signature trees: tulip poplar, sycamore and copper beech,” Harvey Perry II said. The property also included a 50x50-foot enclosed garden with a lattice arbor and a grass tennis court.
Harvey’s second wife and widow, Julianna Perry, eventually sold the property to Michael and Mary Patzke, who a few years later sold it to Dave Luce and his wife, Betty “BJ” Gaynor, before it was acquired by OHS Properties in 2018.
A way of life changes
Swain has fond memories of growing up at 4 Margin St.
“We had a tire swing on the huge sycamore tree at the end of the driveway, and I would swing on it — until the rope broke,” she said. And her grandmother regularly hosted the Monday club, where ladies would come for tea and discuss a topic of the day.
Swain attended one of those meetings in the family dining room. “When I was about seven years old, grandma Phebe invited me to come sit with the Monday Club ladies. There were linens, silver, china, tea at both ends of the table with crystal glasses, finger bowls — the whole nine yards,” she recalled. After Phebe passed, Nancy continued the tradition for many years.
Nancy and Rockie Kelley’s five children were the last generation of Perrys to live at 4 Margin St. After they grew up and moved out, Nancy opened BB&B. Swain, a school teacher, returned to help her mother run the inn during the summer season.
An inn restored
Swain said she’s pleased to see the inn continue and her family home preserved. Today, the Margin Street Inn includes 10 guest rooms — five in each of the two properties. As part of the renovation, all of the windows at both properties were removed and reglazed, and new plumbing, wiring, and sprinkler systems were installed. But most of the original architectural touches remain.
“There are little cabinets everywhere and closet spaces — it’s wonderful,” said Cooper. Elaborate moldings, banisters, railings and other woodwork now look new again. In the front hallway, intricate woodwork designs were painstakingly stripped and cleaned using toothbrushes.
At 4 Margin St., Cooper said, “Not much of the layout changed except the kitchen and the rooms upstairs, which were smaller.” A center-hall bathroom was removed, as each room now has its own bathroom. Four small bedrooms on the third floor were converted into suites. The side porch, once open, is now enclosed, and the kitchen has been modernized. All of the pocket doors remain, and the fireplaces have been converted to gas.
At 8 Margin St. the kitchen and laundry room were removed to make way for a first-floor bedroom and bath. Four bedrooms on the second floor were renovated and new bathrooms added, and the third floor was converted to a proprietor’s apartment.
Both buildings are filled with paintings and photographs by local artists and, most recently, the carriage house was restored and accommodates up to 52 people for parties such as baby or bridal showers. In warm weather the manicured gardens host weddings. “We’re more of a romantic getaway,” Cooper said, adding that they’re already seeing a high rate of repeat business.
“I’m extremely proud that this is still a bed and breakfast,” Cooper said. And she and her husband are especially proud to continue Nancy Kelley’s legacy.
“People who stayed with the Kelleys said they felt like part of the family,” she said. “We’re trying to continue that tradition.”
Reach the Margin Street Inn at 401-348-8710, by email at innkeeper@marginstreetinn.com or by visiting https://marginstreetinn.com/.
