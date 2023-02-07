WESTERLY — The roller-coaster temperatures of the past several days are just one factor that Matt Glander has to look at when making the daily call to open Westerly’s popular downtown ice rink.
Glander and his Ocean Community YMCA staff of 15 also have an array of tools and skills to make sure skaters can enjoy the Washington Trust Community Skating Center on Main Street for as long as possible before it closes for the season in early March.
“It does depend on the weather, but we’ll be out here as long as we can,” said Glander, who’s wrapping up his first season as the rink’s director.
“It’s not only temperature. It’s the sun, now that the days are getting longer, and it’s also the wind,” he said.
Even with highs in the 40s and quality ice maintained by the Zamboni resurfacer, a warm wind, for example, can soften the rink and cause “puddling,” Glander said.
Glander and a utilities crew are constantly monitoring the ice. If it looks like the rink will not be suitable or safe for skating, the call is made to not open.
It’s been an atypical winter so far, with a greater number of warm days than usual, including a couple this week with highs in the 50s.
Instead of snow, Westerly has seen its share of heavy rains this winter as well, forcing the rink to close on some days.
It also was shuttered Feb. 3-4 because of the extreme low temperatures and frigid wind chill.
“Being so close to the ocean with the weather patterns that can change, we like to wait until we’re sure we cannot open to (decide to) close,” Glander said. “If we’re able to be open, we want to be open — to have people out here skating and having fun.”
He said the skating season has been a good one in spite of the unpredictable weather.
“We’ve had successful rentals, a lot of schools and private parties, our hockey program for youth and teens. We have a curling program. So our programs have been up and running, and overall, considering the weather, it’s been a good year and we’ve had a lot of fun out here,” he said.
Once this 12th season is over, the staff will disassemble the rink and pack it away in storage until next November.
Last year, the rink, which has more than 35 community sponsors, logged more than 15,000 participants, according to the YMCA. More than 10,000 attended public skate sessions.
For skaters waiting for a snow globe-like scene of fluffy white flakes falling during an evening’s skate, the days are slipping away this season. But it’s still a possibility.
“If it’s snowing and we’re able to run the Zamboni often enough to clear a light snow and the rink is OK, it’s fine,” Glander said. “If it’s snowing, we try to constantly run the Zamboni to clear the snow off.”
How does the rink actually work? It’s not entirely dependent on cold air.
A network of pipes beneath the ice is connected to a chiller that pumps the refrigerant glycol through the system.
“To build ice we run sprinklers, then we flood the rink with a water tank and then we run the Zamboni, which uses a blade to cut and keep the ice even,” Glander said. The Zamboni also lays water, which builds the ice.
To maintain the ice when people skate and wear it down, the Zamboni resurfaces it regularly.
The utility crew also adjusts the chiller based on the outside air temperature.
“When it's cold outside, we turn our chiller up,” Glander said. “Because we don’t need it to work as hard to keep it cold. When it’s warmer, we turn our chiller down to keep it more cold.”
With the longer days of February, the sun and warmer temperatures will evaporate more ice, so the Zamboni is used more at this time of year in order to keep the ice level high.
The technical details of how the rink works likely don’t matter much to its users, many of whom just like to lace up a pair of skates after school or work for a bit "pretty much every day," Glander said. "We have a lot of people who have season passes. Just to get some exercise and some fresh air and enjoy the ice rink.”
It’s been a fun season for Glander, too.
“I’m learning a lot and I even get to get out and skate once in a while,” he said. “It’s nice to see the community enjoying it.”
