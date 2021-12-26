WESTERLY — An ability to shift service delivery approaches, an unrelenting focus on taking care of its clients and employees, and the support of individuals, families, foundations and government agencies has carried the Jonnycake Center of Westerly through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been the incredible support of the community, the state, and the federal government, and looking at our organization and figuring out how we could operate and serve clients under the very rigorous restrictions and protocols we had in place to keep the building open and safe," said Lee Eastbourne, the center's executive director, during a recent interview.
In the days leading up to the initial national state of emergency that was declared on March 13, 2020, Eastbourne, his staff, and board of directors started to worry and to strategize.
When businesses started shutting down and schools switched to distance learning in many places, two primary goals emerged for the center: stay open and continue to provide food and social services to families and individuals who need it, and ensure the center never had to layoff employees.
To date, Eastbourne said, both goals have been reached. To remain in operation, the center switched, in some cases, to virtual meetings with clients and relied more heavily on the telephone and e-mail. While clients were not allowed into the center's food pantry, the service remained available, with staff bagging and boxing orders that were picked up by clients outside the center.
The center's popular thrift store, an important revenue generator, was closed for 10 weeks and then reopened with new capacity limits and other safety measures. The closure and reduced operations of the thrift store were responsible for close to a $315,000 loss in revenue compared to the center's budgeted figures in 2020. The pandemic also forced the cancellation of many of the fundraisers the center typically depends on.
The center has also experienced an increase in requests for services during the pandemic period. A home-bound food assistance program has jumped from about 20 households per month to 39 households per month. Work by the Rotary Club of Westerly has ensured the additional households receive the food they need, Eastbourne said.
The Splash and Power Pack food assistance programs, which provide food for children during school vacations and on weekends, have experienced increases in requests for services. As an example, Eastbourne said, 35 children were added for the weekend program about one week ago. The programs are for children who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch at school.
Overall, the center has experienced about a 7% percent increase in service delivery during the past six months as compared with the same six-month period a year ago. Eastbourne said the increase is likely due to a dialing back of federal pandemic assistance to individuals.
"We expect that number is not likely to go to pre-pandemic levels, but maybe a slight drop off" if pre-pandemic conditions return, Eastbourne said.
The center's Adopt a Family program, which provides Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to families and gifts for children, served 535 families and 581 children this year. Because of the pandemic, the center decided to distribute gift cards to be used for toys. The program is supported by donations from foundations, businesses, individuals and families. The total value of the meals and gift cards distributed this year is $175,000, Eastbourne said.
"As an organization on our own, we couldn't do that. That is a community-driven thing ... individuals and businesses that come together," Eastbourne said.
The pandemic has helped the center become more flexible in how it carries out its mission and amplified its caring approach toward its employees, Eastbourne said.
"We were a compassionate organization before the pandemic, but we've learned over the last 18 months to be a more compassionate organization based on the incredible toll this has taken not just nationwide but worldwide," Eastbourne said.
In addition to the state and federal support and a clear increase in individual giving, the center recently received good news from the Champlin Foundation, which provides capital funding to nonprofit organizations throughout the state. The foundation, earlier this month, announced its second cycle of grant awards for the year, including $250,000 to the center for use toward the purchase of its headquarters at 23 Industrial Drive.
The center envisions embarking on a capital campaign in the future to raise additional funds to be used toward the purchase of the building, which has three other tenants that will remain.
"It's better for us to own the building and pay a mortgage than it is for us to pay rent," Eastbourne said.
The center plans to soon reestablish Saturday hours for its food pantry and social services office. Once the Saturday services resume, the center will be back to pre-pandemic level of services. It's an achievement, Eastbourne said, that would not be possible without the consistent support of residents — some of whom donated their federal stimulus checks — families, foundations and others.
"Especially at this time of thanksgiving and giving to those in need, we'd like to thank everybody for their support of the holiday program and of the center generally for their unwavering and wonderful support of the center," Eastbourne said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.