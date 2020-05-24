WESTERLY — Over time, Lido J. Mochetti pieced together the story of the father he never knew, but a surprise phone call he received a few years ago would animate the tale of military valor and provide an important keepsake.
Lido R. Mochetti, Lido J.'s father, and four other members of his U.S. Army Air Corps flight crew died on May 12, 1944, after the B-17 they were flying in was shot down over Bellmuth, Germany. The senior Mochetti's death came a few months before the October birth of his son in Westerly.
The unexpected call came in July of 2017 from Rick Giancarlo, a military historian and collector who lives in Plainfield, Ill. Giancarlo wanted Mochetti to know that he had come into possession of Lido R. Mochetti's U.S. Army Air Corps garrison cap. A laundry tag on the inside of the cap proved to be a useful clue.
"He researched it and matched it to my dad and found me here in Westerly," Lido J. Mochetti said recently as he related the story of his father.
About a month after he spoke to Giancarlo on the telephone, Mochetti received the cap. After studying it, Mochetti found a movie ticket stub with distinctive handwriting on it tucked into the outer band. Mochetti believes it was father who wrote on the ticket. The neat handwriting is consistent, Mochetti said, with the work of a draftsman such as his father, who worked for Fraquelli and Brusa Co., a Westerly granite monument company before he enlisted.
"It's pretty special to me," Mochetti said.
Growing up and even into adulthood, Mochetti, the former longtime operator of Classic Framers, said he did not know a lot about his father's time in the service. He said his mother, Bessie, did not know many of the details and kept some things to herself in an effort to shield her son.
But Mochetti remained curious, and with the help of recently declassified documents learned of the bravery his dad displayed.
On May 12, 1944, Mochetti, who was a technical sergeant, jumped into the B-17 "Stormy Weather," which was based at Royal Air Force Snetterton Heath, an air station in England. The crew's mission was to bomb a synthetic oil refinery in Germany.
Mochetti was in the top turret behind the pilot and co-pilot when the bomber was assailed by enemy fire that killed the co-pilot and seriously wounded the pilot. Mochetti could have evacuated and tried to parachute to safety, but instead "he tried to get to his friend, the pilot, to help him," the younger Mochetti said.
One of the crew members who survived by parachuting out said the "Stormy Weather" stayed on a straight path before crashing and exploding.
"He lost his life trying to save his friend who was the pilot," Mochetti said.
The deceased crewmen were initially buried by townspeople in Germany. The remains were later uncovered and reinterred in a U.S. military cemetery in Belgium and then moved once more and brought to a final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery.
