Local Agriculture and Seafood Act Programming funding is now available to help new and existing food businesses in Rhode Island grow and flourish. Eligible entities include for-profit farmers, fishers, producer groups, and non-profit organizations. Applicants must be based in Rhode Island and only small and/or beginning farmers, or producer groups of small or beginning farmers, are eligible to apply for capital grants. Aquaculture operators are considered farmers in the program.
The 2022 programming funding priorities include: Supporting the entry, growth, and sustainability of small or beginning agriculture producers and fishers; supporting agriculture producers and fishers that are black, indigenous, and people of color; supporting the development of new marketing, promotion, sales, and/or distribution channel; supporting the development of new products, including value-added processing capacity; fostering new cooperatives, partnerships, and/or collaborations among Rhode Island agriculture producers and fishers and supporting organizations; fostering and building capacity for markets connecting local farms and fishers with Rhode Island’s food insecure communities; and protecting the future availability of agricultural land for producers, including farm transition planning and implementation, and assisting with on farm food safety improvements, including the developing of food safety modernization act and hazard analysis critical control point standards.
Applications are available at dem.ri.gov/agriculture/grants-lasa.php. Deadline for applications is Wednesday, Nov. 30, at midnight. Grant-related questions should be directed to Ananda Fraser at 401-222-2781 or via email to DEM.LASA@dem.ri.gov.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
