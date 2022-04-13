NORTH STONINGTON — Officers from a tactical team arrested a Massachusetts man on Route 2 just over the North Stonington town line early Wednesday afternoon after a police chase that started in Westport, Mass., and wound its way through Rhode Island and into Connecticut.
The police identified the man as Ian Grant, 36, of Dartmouth, Mass. The pursuit of Grant, who was driving a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, ended when a Connecticut State Police SUV nudged the back of the truck on Route 2, causing it to swerve over the center line and crash into a tree. During the chase, schools across the area were put into shelter-in-place lockdowns.
The pursuit started in Westport, Mass., according to police, who said Grant was suspected of being involved in an arson Wednesday morning in Dartmouth, Mass. When police tried to stop him, Grant shot at police and took off, setting off the chase.
The pursuit, which was headed up by Rhode Island state police, went through parts of South Kingstown, Charlestown, and Westerly among other towns. The suspect's vehicle entered Westerly at about 12:30 this afternoon. At one point the man displayed an assault weapon, which he waved out the window, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella. The gun was not displayed in Westerly.
Westerly police deployed "stop sticks" meant to puncture the truck's tires in a few areas, including on Route 1 near the Charlestown town line, but the suspect either drove around them or was able to keep going, Gingerella said. The pursuit, which involved several Rhode Island State Police troopers and vehicles, went down the Granite Street section of Route 1, along Route 3 and Old Frontage Road, Oak Street, and a section of Route 78. Grant went from Route 78 to Route 2 in Stonington and traveled into North Stonington followed by a phalanx of police vehicles.
Westerly police trailed behind the pursuit to provide information on where it was headed, Gingerella said. Westerly officers were also deployed to the town's schools and students at Westerly High School were asked to remain indoors until the threat passed. Schools in Stonington and North Stonington were also locked down.
Just north of Exit 92 entering North Stonington, a Connecticut State Police vehicle accelerated on an upward slope and intentionally hit the back of the suspect's vehicle, causing it to swerve over the centerline and crash in the woods.
In seconds, an armored tactical vehicle set up close to the Tacoma, with nearly a dozen camouflaged officers taking their positions behind it and another police vehicle parked in the roadway. A loudspeaker appeared to be communicating with Grant, who remained in the Tacoma. It was unclear where the tactical unit was from.
At 1:43 p.m., video from a news helicopter seemed to show an item being pushed out the passenger side back window of the Tacoma. The tactical vehicle moved directly behind the crashed truck, and at 1:59 a member of the unit threw something into the Tacoma, causing a smoking condition that forced the suspect to poke his upper body out of the truck.
At 2:04 p.m., a group of tactical group members approached the passenger side of the truck and appeared to throw something else in the Tacoma, and almost immediately two officers rushed the truck and pulled the man out. They tackled him before subduing and handcuffing him. It did not appear that the suspect resisting arrest.
Other officers then approached the car to search for weapons and clear the truck.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.