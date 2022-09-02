WESTERLY — For the second time in under a month, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has confirmed has detection of West Nile Virus in town.
DEM staff said in a press release Friday that the latest round of testing conducted as part of annual program through the Rhode Island Department of Health found a second mosquito carrying the virus. The first test was also from a mosquito in Westerly and was collected on Aug. 17, officials said.
DEM had collected 83 samples of mosquitoes from 37 traps set statewide during the week of Aug. 23, which led to the positive finding. Results from mosquitoes collected during the week of Aug. 29 are still pending.
"Although WNV has now been detected twice from the same Westerly trap site, state officials stress that at this stage of mosquito season, the disease is much more prevalent than EEE and is likely prevalent in mosquitoes statewide," DEM officials said.
WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people.
To date, Connecticut has reported 151 positive WNV samples but no WNV human or animal cases, and no EEE in mosquitoes, humans, or animals. Massachusetts reports 64 positive WNV samples and one human case and no EEE in mosquitoes, humans, or animals.
Personal protection is the first line of defense against mosquitoes that may carry WNV, EEE, or other diseases, and the most effective way to avoid infection. With WNV established in the state, residents are reminded to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds and prevent being bitten, whenever possible.
— Jason Vallee
