WESTERLY — A targeted enforcement action along the town’s shoreline over the weekend netted 21 infractions to those found to be consuming alcohol in public, and police said they will continue to enforce public drinking laws as they seek compliance this summer.
The two-day enforcement over the weekend, which included patrols along the beaches on both Sunday and Monday, led to police citing visitors between the ages of 22 and 57. The citations are issued to residents of Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Tennessee.
Westerly Police Chief Paul J. Gingerella said Tuesday that the efforts have been part of ongoing enforcement over the years that aims to curb problems and nuisances that are typically associated with alcohol consumption.
“We have had many complaints over the years of people drinking on the beach, which leads to intoxication, which ties us up with medical calls, fights, and drunk driving, etc.,” Gingerella said. “We obviously want to try and curb it before anything happens.”
Unfortunately, many visitors still have not gotten the memo about only drinking within the designated zones along the town’s beaches.
A year ago, police had 422 infractions between Memorial Day and Labor Day in what was described as a steady but otherwise uneventful summer season. Westerly police are hopeful added patrols in the coming months will keep 2022 uneventful as well.
Under Rhode Island statutes, possession of alcohol by a minor carries a minimum penalty of a $200 court-ordered contribution to a charitable organization, 20 hours of community service, and a 60-day loss of license for first offenders. Consumption of alcohol in public carries a minimum fine of $85 in Rhode Island and fines of $100 through the Westerly Municipal Court.
Gingerella said that in addition to patrol units in the beach area, the department will also have both uniformed and plain clothes patrols that continue to target public drinking and intoxication. He said increasing the presence in the beach area also gives police more of a community approach by utilizing the town’s school resource officers, and noted that police will remain proactive in a number of other initiatives including assisting in Marine Patrol, overseeing traffic , supervising pump out boats and more.
“Summer is in full swing and enforcement will continue,” Gingerella said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.