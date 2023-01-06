The Department of Environmental Management is now offering 2023 state beach season passes and gift certificates for the 2023 beach season online for resident, non-resident, or senior parking passes.
Beach passes and gift certificates may be purchased at the current state beach season parking rates for residents, non-residents, and seniors. Resident passes are $30, non-resident passes are $60, resident senior passes are $15, and non-resident senior passes are $30.
A senior citizen pass is available to individuals who are 65 or older. An eligible senior must be present in the vehicle to park, and may be required to present identification as proof of age.
Season passes allow entry into parking lots at all eight of Rhode Island's state beaches: Misquamicut in Westerly, Charlestown Breachway, East Beach in Charlestown, East Matunuck in South Kingstown, and Roger Wheeler, Scarborough North and South, and Salty Brine in Narragansett.
When purchasing a pass for a second vehicle, a different email address is needed as only one email address can be used per vehicle. To purchase a pass or for more information, visit riparks.com/beachpass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.