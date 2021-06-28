WESTERLY — The Westerly Police Department and state Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy who died Sunday.
Based on interviews of the boy's parents, police have determined the parents took him to Westerly Hospital on Sunday morning at shortly after 11 after he became lifeless at the mother's residence. After trying for about 45 minutes, doctors and emergency department staff were unable to resuscitate the child and he was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:23 p.m. on Sunday, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.
There were no signs foul play and police are awaiting the results of an autopsy performed Monday by the Office of the State Medical Examiner, Lacey said on Monday.
The boy was in temporary custody of DCYF from the time he was born and placed with his grandfather. The police investigation includes trying to determine if the boy should have been with his parents on Sunday, Lacey said.
The boy's parents told police the boy was awake and feeding throughout the morning before losing consciousness, Lacey said.
Police were informed of the child's death at around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday by the medical examiner's office. The boy's father was charged with violating a no-contact order after police learned he had been with the boy's mother. He was also charged on an outstanding bench warrant.
